Armenia international Norberto Briasco Balekian joins Argentine club Boca Juniors

YEREVAN, JUNE 18, ARMENPRESS. Argentine-born Armenian footballer Norberto Briasco Balekian has joined Argentine club Boca Juniors, the club reported.

Briasco signed a 4.5-year contract with the club.

“I want to thank everyone for the warm welcome to the club. I want to enjoy every moment of my play here”, the footballer said.

Born in Argentina to an Armenian mother, he has represented Armenia internationally since 2018.

He moved to Boca Juniors from Club Atlético Huracán where he has been playing since 2016.

