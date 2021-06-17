Bilateral relations should not be directed against 3rd countries – Zakharova about Turkish- Azerbaijani declaration

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Foreign Ministry thinks it’s not the right thing to relate issues connected with Nagorno Karabakh with the relations of Armenia or Azerbaijan with third countries, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing, referring to the declarations signed in Shushi between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

‘’We believe the bilateral relations in the region, including in the direction of military cooperation, should not be directed against other countries’’, Zakharova said.

She added that Russia confidently supports the steps aimed at the restoration of dialogue between Yerevan - Baku and Yerevan-Ankara.

‘’Cooperation in the South Caucasus should develop based on friendship, and of course, considering the interests of all the regional countries’’, Zakharova concluded.