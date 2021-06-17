Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

According to Zakharova, tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan border are declining

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS.  According to the Foreign Ministry of Russia, during the recent weeks it has been possible to reduce the tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

‘’During the recent weeks it was possible to reduce the tensions. The consultations on solving the border dispute will continue’’, she said.

She added that Russia continues to make active mediation efforts for easing the situation. ‘’We have established close contact with Baku and Yerevan through the ministries of foreign affairs, defense ministries and border patrol services’’, Zakharova said.

Zakharova said that a quick launch of demarcation and delimitation works between the two countries  will be a stable and long-term solution to the issue. Zakharova reaffirmed the readiness of Russia to provide active assistance to that procedure.








