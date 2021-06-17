Lavrov, OSCE Secretary-General to discuss situation over Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will discuss the situation over Nagorno Karabakh in Moscow, ARMENPRESS reports official representative of the Russian MFA Maria Zakharova said in a briefing.

Zakharova informed OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid will visit Moscow on June 21 and will meet with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov. Schmid will attend 9th International Security Conference.

According to Zakharova, the agenda of Lavrov, Schmid talks includes a wide range of issues of ongoing OSCE work in three areas of security: military-political, economic-environmental, human rights. She added that the sides will also discuss the situation over Nagorno Karabakh.