Russia records over 14,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Russia has documented 14,057 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 5,264,047, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

The relative daily increase rate has reached 0.27%.

Moscow has documented 6,195 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The overall number of cases in the Russian capital has reached 1,260,089.

Russia has documented 416 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 396 the day before. This is the highest daily death toll since March 23. Since the start of the pandemic, 127,992 people have died from COVID-19 in Russia.

Russia has documented 11,205 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall recovery count to 4,839,705, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Thursday.