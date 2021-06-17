Armenia records 96 daily coronavirus cases

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. 96 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 224,000, the ministry of healthcare reports.

2760 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 16.

122 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 215,655.

The death toll has risen to 4491 (1 death case has been registered in the past one day).

The number of people who have been infected with COVID-19, but died because of another disease stands at 1094.

The number of active cases is 2760.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan