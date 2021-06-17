Armenia election campaign: Day 11
YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.
The campaign will last until June 18.
25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances, are participating in the elections.
ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 11th day of the campaign.
Alliance With Honor
-Press conference at their headquarters (12:00)
Bright Armenia party
-Yervand Kochar Street (11:00)
“Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan
Visit to Gegharkunik province
-Shorja (11:00)
-Vardenis (12:30)
-Martuni (14:50)
-Gavar (17:00)
-Meeting in Sevan’s square (18:30)
Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
-Meeting at Yerevan’s Republic Square (20:00)
Free Fatherland alliance
Visit to Shirak province
-Artik (11:00)
-Maralik (12:30)
-Gyumri (14:00)
-Press conference in Yerevan’s Freedom Square (19:00)
National Democrats Axis party
Visits in Yerevan, to Ararat and Armavir provinces
-Arabkir, Kentron and Nubarashen administrative districts (19:00)
-Ararat province (Masis town, 16:00)
-Armavir province (Etchmiadzin, 18:30)
Prosperous Armenia party
-Yerevan, Freedom Square (19:00)