Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 June

Armenia election campaign: Day 11

Armenia election campaign: Day 11

YEREVAN, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 11th day of the campaign.

 

 Alliance With Honor

-Press conference at their headquarters (12:00)

 

Bright Armenia party

-Yervand Kochar Street (11:00)

 

“Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Gegharkunik province

-Shorja (11:00)

-Vardenis (12:30)

-Martuni (14:50)

-Gavar (17:00)

-Meeting in Sevan’s square (18:30)

 

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

-Meeting at Yerevan’s Republic Square (20:00)

 

Free Fatherland alliance

Visit to Shirak province

-Artik (11:00)

-Maralik (12:30)

-Gyumri (14:00)

-Press conference in Yerevan’s Freedom Square (19:00)

 

National Democrats Axis party

Visits in Yerevan, to Ararat and Armavir provinces

-Arabkir, Kentron and Nubarashen administrative districts (19:00)

-Ararat province (Masis town, 16:00)

-Armavir province (Etchmiadzin, 18:30)

 

Prosperous Armenia party

-Yerevan, Freedom Square (19:00)








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration