LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 June:

The price of aluminum down by 1.15% to $2449.50, copper price down by 3.50% to $9587.00, lead price down by 1.00% to $2185.00, nickel price down by 2.02% to $17938.00, tin price down by 1.41% to $31217.00, zinc price down by 1.83% to $3002.00, molybdenum price up by 6.26% to $44159.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.