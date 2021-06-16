Vladimir Putin - Joe Biden meeting ends

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The narrow and broad format talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden ended in Geneva, lasting a total of 4.5 hours, including a break, ARMENPRESS reports, Ria Novosti informed.The meeting of the two leaders took place at La Grange Villa in Geneva.

Prior to the summit, Putin had a brief conversation with Swiss President Guy Parmelin, after which the leaders of the three countries were photographed together.