At least 60% of citizens will vote for ''Civil Contract'' Party – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The procession of the "Civil Contract" party started from Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district, which is headed by the party leader, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan announced that the party has finished the campaign in the provinces.

‘’Based on the results of the campaign of 9 days we can record that at least 60% of the citizens of the Republic of Armenia will vote for ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party’’, Pashinyan said.

According to Pashinyan, their goal is to record the victory of the non-violent, democratic, but this time iron revolution on June 21 and immedately set to the implementation of the vital agenda.