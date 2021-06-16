Armenia Alliance satisfied with pre-election campaign

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Viktor Soghomonyan, spokesperson to 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, summed up the pre-election campaign of Armenia Alliance. ARMENPRESS reports Soghomonyan said that in general, the bloc is satisfied with the campaign.

''As a representative of the bloc and spokesperson to the 2nd President of Armenia, I want to express my satisfaction for the reception given to the head of the bloc, leaders and in general, the representatives of the bloc in various provinces and cities. Thank you for that reception and frankly speaking, we expected it'', Soghomonyan said.

On behalf of the bloc and Robert Kocharyan, Soghomonyan apologized from all the people whom they were unable to meet, expressing confidence that in the near future there will be an opportunity to meet with all of them.