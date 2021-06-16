Protesters demand to condemn Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh during Putin-Biden meeting in Geneva

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian and Swiss politicians, representatives of various organizations and members of the Armenian community have gathered in front of ''La Grange'' villa, where the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden is taking place. The protesters are demanding the leaders of the great powers for the recognition of the Armenian Genocide and urged them to condemn the overt aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia and Artsakh.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, music producer Ani Gasparyan who lives in Switzerland and participated in the protest said that the members of the Swiss government have referred to the term ''genocide'' used by Biden and noted that the international community expects further practical steps.

The demonstrators spoke about the horrors of the 44-day Artsakh war, noting that Artsakh has lost human, territorial, as well as cultural values, while Azerbaijan continues to show aggression against the peoples of both Armenia and Artsakh, threatening their security. This is proved by the penetration of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the sovereign territory of Armenia in different directions since May 12.

The demonstrators called on the leaders of the superpowers to visit the monument dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in Geneva, not to forget the history, as there is a danger of its repetition.