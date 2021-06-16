Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-06-21

YEREVAN, 16 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 June, USD exchange rate down by 0.81 drams to 514.87 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.98 drams to 624.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.87 drams to 726.74 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 56.86 drams to 30873.85 drams. Silver price down by 2.46 drams to 457.29 drams. Platinum price down by 13.50 drams to 19119.24 drams.