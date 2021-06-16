Kocharyan assures their political force is capable to ensure Armenia’s security

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who is leading the “Armenia” alliance’s electoral list for the June 20 snap polls, considers the upcoming elections as “crucial”.

“Just several days have been left, and the election is crucial. This is an election between having dignified peace or continuing the life on one’s knees. This is an election between having a real drastic growth or increase in unemployment, poverty and migration”, he said during their alliance’s pre-election campaign in Maralik town.

He stated that over the past three years migration rate has been higher from that of the past 25 years.

The ex-President assures that they are the political force which can ensure the country’s security.

“We are the political force which can ensure the country’s security, drastic economic growth. We have done this once, it has been before your eyes, and it will happen for the second time”, he added.

Robert Kocharyan stated that they are holding such meetings being sure that they are coming to power, noting that they are trying to use such meetings for getting better acquainted with the local issues.

