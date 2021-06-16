Putin hopes meeting with Biden will be productive

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed hope that the talks with his US counterpart Joe Biden will be productive, TASS reports.

“Mr. President, I want to thank you for your initiative of today’s meeting”, the Russian head of state said on Wednesday in his opening remarks at the Geneva talks addressing Biden.

“I know that you had a long trip, a lot of work. Nevertheless, many issues that require top-level discussion have accumulated in Russian-American relations”, Putin noted. “I hope that our meeting will be productive”.

The talks between the Russian and US presidents are taking place in the Villa La Grange library. Top Russian and US diplomats Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken as well as interpreters are in the library along with the two leaders.