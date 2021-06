Trial of 14 Armenian POWs held illegally in Azerbaijan begins in Baku court

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The trial of 14 Armenian POWs is starting in a court in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 16, the Azerbaijani media report.

Fake criminal cases have been filed against the following Armenian POWs, who are illegally being held in Azerbaijan:

Gegham Serobyan, Hrach Avagyan, Armen Baghasyan, Gor Gasparyan, Kamo Sefilyan, Volodya Hakobyan, gevorg Asertyan, Sisak Yenokyan, Albert Petrosyan, Romik Sedrakyan, Aram Minasyan, Mkrtich Minasyan, Edgar Matesyan, Turi Karapetyan.

