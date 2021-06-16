Armenian caretaker high-tech minister, Roscosmos director general discuss cooperation in space development field

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker minister of high technological industry Hayk Chobanyan met with general director of the Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities Dmitry Rogozin in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of the Global Space Exploration Conference (GLEX 2021), the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting they discussed the possible cooperation within the frames of space development in Armenia.

Hayk Chobanyan highlighted the importance of development of space services, technologies in Armenia and the cooperation within this framework. The officials also touched upon the signing process of an inter-state agreement between Armenia and Russia, the implementation of joint projects, promotion of Russian companies in Armenia in the context of space activity development and a number of other issues. The tax privileges set by the Armenian legislation are favorable for this purpose.

At the end of the meeting Hayk Chobanyan invited Dmitry Rogozin to take part in the 6th STARMUS international festival on science and art in Armenia on September 5-10, 2022.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan