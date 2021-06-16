Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 June

Civil Contract party to hold march in Yerevan June 16 in the evening

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will hold a march in Yerevan today in the evening.

“It will launch at 19:00 in Zeytun administrative district. I invite our beloved residents of Yerevan, Zeytun to that meeting”, Pashinyan said during the party’s pre-election campaign in Syunik province.

Talking about the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, he urged everyone to definitely participate in the elections and vote in their favor.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








