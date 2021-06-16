No quorum in Parliament for holding session

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Armenian Parliament has not kicked off today due to the absence of quorum.

10 MPs were registered.

Vice Speaker Lena Nazaryan said the registration continues until the required number of MPs are registered, but no longer than four hours.

The political forces represented in the Parliament are currently engaged in pre-election campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections. The campaign will last until June 18.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan