Israel strikes Hamas facilities in Gaza in response to launch of incendiary balloons

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attacked Hamas facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of incendiary balloons to the Jewish state’s territory, the Israeli military said, reports TASS.

“In the past day, numerous balloons carrying explosives and combustion agents were launched towards Israel from the Gaza Strip in order to start fires. In response, fighter jets of the Israeli Defense Forces carried out strikes at military compounds of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip, used by terrorists of Hamas’ Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades”.

On May 21, a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militias in the Gaza Strip came into force, following 11 days of missile strikes by both sides.