LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.02% to $2478.00, copper price down by 1.24% to $9935.00, lead price up by 0.05% to $2207.00, nickel price down by 0.08% to $18307.00, tin price up by 0.51% to $31662.00, zinc price up by 1.01% to $3058.00, molybdenum price stood at $41557.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.