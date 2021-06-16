Armenia election campaign: Day 10

YEREVAN, JUNE 16, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 alliances, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 10th day of the campaign.

Armenian National Congress party

-Meeting with youth at 16:00 in Say Cheese café

“Armenia” alliance led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Shirak province

-Artik (11:00)

-Maralik (12:00)

-Ashotsk (14:45)

-Amasia (17:00)

-Gyumri (19:00)

Sovereign Armenia party

Yerevan

-Zeytun administrative district (11:00)

-Nor Nork administrative district (18:00)

Bright Armenia party

Yerevan

-Davit Bek street (11:00)

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Vayots Dzor province

-Gorayk (11:05)

-Jermuk (12:20)

-Vayk (14:35)

-Malishka (15:30)

-Yeghegnadzor (16:10)

-Areni (17:00)

Free Fatherland alliance

Visit to Aragatsotn and Lori provinces

-Aparan (12:00)

-Spital (13:30)

-Vanadzor (15:00)

-Press conference in Yerevan at 20:00

National Democrats Axis party

Visits in Yerevan, Gegharkunik and Kotayk provinces

-Davtashen, Nork-Marash and Avan districts of Yerevan starting from 19:00

-Chambarak (13:00)

-Sevan (16:00)

-Hrazdan (18:30)

Prosperous Armenia party

Visit to Lori province

-Vanadzor (18:00)

“Zartonk” party

-Press conference at 12:00