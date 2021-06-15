Armenia committed to implementation of trilateral agreements – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is committed to the implementation of all the international obligations assumed by the November 9 declaration, in contrast to Azerbaijan, which so far has not returned all of our hostages, ARMENPRESS reports head of ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with the residents of Kapan in Syunik Province.

Recalling that he was publicly named a traitor for signing that declaration, he said, ''No one says that I will come and abolish that declaration. You are a double-traitor if you say that it's a betrayal, but come to continue it (Pashinyan refers to his opponents – edit.)''.

Pashinyan urged not to yield to any manipulations, including from Azerbaijan. ''Neither Meghri, nor Zangezur, nor corridor words exist in the declaration'', Pashinyan announced.

''In general, we support the idea of opening the regional communications, because we need that as much as Azerbaijan needs'', he said, emphasizing that they will be able to ensure the security of the country.