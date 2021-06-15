Recognition of Armenian Genocide by U.S. President was a direct reaction to the 44-day war – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Turkey’s policy towards Armenia has not changed during the last 150 years, it remains aggressive and genocidal, ARMENPRESS reports head of ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party, caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with the residents of Kapan in Syunik Province, referring to the aggressive and destabilizing announcements by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

‘’There are many legends of how it happened that the U.S. President recognized the Armenian Genocide. It was the direct reaction of the USA to the 44-day war, because we always forget that we were not fighting against only Azerbaijan, but against the Turkish-Azerbaijani-Pakistani alliance.

But I want to tell you that we should oppose the aggressive policy of Azerbaijan by international restraint tools, of course, seriously reforming our armed forces during this period, deepening our strategic relations with the Russian Federation and continuing the strategic dialogue with the USA, ensuring the involvement of the OSCE Mink Group Co-chairs in the security issues of our region'', Pashinyan said.