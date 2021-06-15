''I have honor’’ alliance answers questions of citizens in Ararat Province

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. ‘’I have honor’’ alliance carried ut pre-election campaign in Ararat Province on June 15.

ARMENPRESS reports the leader of the election list of the alliance, head of ‘’Fatherland’’ Party Artur Vanetsyan and Head of the Republican Party of Armenia, 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited Masis city with their teammates and met with the residents, listened to their concerns and observations, answered them and talked about the existing problems and the solutions offered by their political force.