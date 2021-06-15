U.S. Ambassador visits National Defense Research University of Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracey visited the National Defense Research University of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia on June 15. The leadership and professional staff of the Research University attended the meeting, who presented to the Ambassador the activities of the University.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia, the US Ambassador spoke about the Armenian-American cooperation and regional development directions. She positively assessed the activities of the National Defense Research University.

The head of the university, Major-General Gennady Tavaratsyan highly assessed Ambassador Tracy's visit to the University and expressed readiness for further cooperation.