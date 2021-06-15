Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-06-21

YEREVAN, 15 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.31 drams to 515.68 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.02 drams to 625.16 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.18 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 2.57 drams to 725.87 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 335.37 drams to 30930.71 drams. Silver price down by 7.98 drams to 459.75 drams. Platinum price down by 31.98 drams to 19132.74 drams.