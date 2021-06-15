Flags of countries hosting EURO 2020 games have been printed on Heineken beer bottles – Armenia Food Safety Inspectorate

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Food Safety Inspection Body has made a clarification over the photos of Heineken beer which appeared on social networks and media, showing that the Azerbaijani flag is printed on the beer bottles.

“Heineken is an official partner of EURO 2020. On this occasion the flags of all countries, where the games will take place, have been printed on the bottles of this brand.

The Food Safety Inspection Body has examined and revealed that the batch of that brand has been produced in Russia and has been imported to Armenia based on the Customs Union rules of procedure and in full accordance with the requirements of our country’s legislation”, the statement reads.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan