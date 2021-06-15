COVID-19: Belarus eases entry restrictions for Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS/BelTA. Belarus has updated the red list of countries.

Nine states will be removed from the red list on June 16. These are North Macedonia, San Marino, Monaco, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Moldova and Serbia.

The Healthcare Ministry recalled that people coming from the red list countries (that are included in the Healthcare Ministry's list of countries where the largest number of COVID-19 cases is reported), must enter a 10-day self-isolation period on arrival.

“Arrivals from the green list countries do not need to observe self-isolation,” the ministry said.