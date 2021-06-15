Armenia will consistently move on path of fulfilling its proposal for solving border situation – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s electoral list for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, states that the Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation must be solved peacefully “because its chance really exists”.

During the party’s election campaign in Syunik province, Pashinyan said the Azerbaijani troops must leave Armenia’s borders, adding that this position is supported by the entire international community.

“Today as well we are in daily touch with our Russian partners, and our vision is the following: representatives of Russian border guards should be deployed along the border points, as well as clarification of border points from Sotk to Khoznavar and border delimitation, demarcation must be carried out under the auspices of the international observers. Before that, we have stated that the troops of both sides should return to their permanent deployment positions in mirrored fashion. And we will move consistently on this path”, he said.

Pashinyan also noted that he has suspicions that with border incidents an attempt is made to impact the results of the upcoming elections in Armenia.

“But we need to walk clearly with our unity on the path of defending our country, our territorial integrity, and we will definitely do this together”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan