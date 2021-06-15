LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 June:

The price of aluminum up by 1.23% to $2477.50, copper price up by 2.29% to $10059.50, lead price up by 1.19% to $2206.00, nickel price up by 2.83% to $18322.00, tin price up by 1.13% to $31501.00, zinc price up by 1.37% to $3027.50, molybdenum price up by 7.10% to $41557.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.