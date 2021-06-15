Armenia election campaign: Day 9

YEREVAN, JUNE 15, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 9th day of the campaign.

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Ararat province

-Masis (14:00)

-Avshar (16:00)

-Ararat (17:00)

-Vedi (18:00)

-Artashat (19:30)

Bright Armenia party

-Yerevan, Kanaker-Zeytun administrative district (11:00)

Shirinyan-Babajanyan Democrats Union alliance

-Visits to various administrative districts of Yerevan

-Some of the representatives of the alliance will visit Abovyan town of Kotayk province at 15:00

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Syunik province

-Sisian (11:00)

-Goris (12:00)

-Agarak (16:00)

-Meghri (16:30)

-Kajaran (17:30)

-Kapan (19:00)

Free Fatherland alliance

Visit to Vayots Dzor province

-Yeghegnadzor (12:00)

-Vayk (13:00)

-Jermuk (15:00)

-Press conference in Yerevan’s Erebuni administrative district at 20:00

“Our Home Is Armenia” party

-Yerevan, Victory district (13:00)

United Armenia party

-Press conference at 12:00