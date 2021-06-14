''Civil Contract'' party completes 8th day of pre- election campaign with a rally led by Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The ''Civil Contract'' Party completed the 8th day of the pre-election campaign of the early parliamentary elections with a rally at Yerevan's Malatia Sebastia Administrative District led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

''I apologize for all the drawbacks, but I want to deliver my main message, there is future in the Republic of Armenia'', ARMENPRESS reports, Nikol Pashinyan as saying.

Early in the morning of June 14 Nikol Pashinyan had visited Ararat, where he had met with the residents in various communities – Masis, Arevshat, Verin Artashat, Small Vedi, Vedi, Ararat, Avshar, Vosketap and Artashat.

On June 15 ''Civil Contract'' Party led by Nikol Pashinyan will visit Syunik Province.

Early elections in Armenia are scheduled on June 20. Over 2 dozens of political forces will participate.