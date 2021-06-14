Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-06-21

YEREVAN, 14 JUNE, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 June, USD exchange rate down by 1.62 drams to 516.99 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.98 drams to 626.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 7.15 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.24 drams to 728.44 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 224.70 drams to 31266.08 drams. Silver price up by 6.54 drams to 467.73 drams. Platinum price up by 123.36 drams to 19164.72 drams.