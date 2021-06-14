Converse4Women - comprehensive support for Converse Bank female borrowers

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Converse Bank, under a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has attracted another tranche of $ 1 million in loans under the Converse4Women package.

Within the framework of the package, both start-ups and existing businesses are financed for working capital, acquisition of fixed assets or repayment of accounts payable for a period of up to 7 years, on competitive terms. It can be used by individual entrepreneurs - women, legal entities where at least 50% of shareholders, or ultimate beneficiaries with direct or indirect participation are women.

Free financial consulting services as well as banking products on preferential terms are provided to businessmen, entrepreneurs engaged in trade, service, production, tourism and agriculture sectors.

In particular, within the framework of "Converse4Women" the Bank offers:

- for legal entity borrowers - opening and maintenance of current accounts, providing Internet-Banking, servicing payment cards through POS terminals for the first year will be free of charge,

-for individual borrowers - opening and maintenance of savings account, provision and servicing of one Woman's payment card will be free of charge during the package period of validity. One Visa Classic, Visa Gold or Mastercard Gold payment card and servicing will be provided at 50% reduced fee.

Details: https://www.conversebank.am/en/converse4women/

Oversight of the Bank is exercised by the Central Bank.