Russia registers 13,721 coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 13,721 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infected to 5,222,408, TASS reports citing the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center.

On the previous day, Russia registered a new high of 14,723 coronavirus cases since February 13. The number of cases recorded on one day was down for the first time in 11 days. The increase in new cases totaled 0.26% in relative terms.

As many as 8,312 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia over the past day, while the total number of recoveries has reached 4,809,647, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday. The number of recoveries has decreased to 92.1% of the total number of infected, according to the crisis center.

The number of fatalities related to the coronavirus increased by 371 in Russia in the past 24 hours compared to 357 on the previous day, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the country to 126,801, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.