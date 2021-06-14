Ombudsman says government must apply to ECHR aimed at removing Azerbaijani troops from vicinity of Armenian villages

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has issued a statement, noting that the Armenian government must submit an urgent inter-state complaint to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) aimed at immediately withdrawing the Azerbaijani armed forces from the vicinity of Armenian villages and the roads between the communities, as well as creating a security zone.

“In particular, the presence of Azerbaijani armed forces near the villages of Armenia’s Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, as well as on the roads between the communities of Syunik, their actions violate the following rights of the Armenian citizens guaranteed by the European Convention on Human Rights:

-Right to life, Article 2 of the Convention

-Right to liberty and security, Article 5

-Right to respect for private and family life, Article 8

-Protection of property, Protocol 1, Article 1

-Freedom of movement, Protocol 4, Article 2, etc.

The same applies to the Azerbaijani flags and banners, any equipment of their armed forces.

We will provide the Armenian government with the evidence collected by the Ombudsman’s Office as a result of fact-finding works which confirm the abovementioned violations and justify the necessity of creating a security zone”, the Ombudsman’s statement says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan