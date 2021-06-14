Quick return of Armenian POWs from Azerbaijan under ICRC’s full attention

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. President of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer responded to the letter of Armenian President Armen Sarkissian relating to the quick return of all Armenian prisoners of war and civilian captives from Azerbaijan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The ICRC President has assured that all issues voiced by the Armenian President are under his and his Organization’s full attention.

Peter Maurer stated that since 1992 the ICRC has had a continuous practical presence in the region and from the very first days of the 2020 war it has provided a humanitarian aid, as well as expressed readiness to carry out further activity within the humanitarian mandate provided by the international community to the Organization.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan