COVID-19: Over 55,000 vaccinations carried out in Armenia so far

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Vaccinations against COVID-19 continue in Armenia.

As of June 13, more than 55,000 people have been vaccinated against the disease since the launch of the vaccination process, the ministry of healthcare reported.

Vaccinations are carried out in centers of primary healthcare all days of the week.

Foreigners in Armenia can also get vaccinated for free.

AstraZeneca, Sputnik V and Coronavac vaccines are available in Armenia.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan