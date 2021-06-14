Pashinyan to hold march with supporters in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia district

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is leading the electoral list of the Civil Contract party for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections, will today hold a march in Yerevan’s Malatia-Sebastia district on the sidelines of the campaign.

“Yesterday we had a very impressive march in Yerevan’s Shengavit district, thus announcing the launch of campaigns in the capital with my participation. Today we will hold a similar march in Malatia-Sebastia district”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

Today’s march will kick off near the Andranik Ozanyan statue at 19:00.

Pashinyan invites everyone to the march.

The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

