Armenia election campaign: Day 8

YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 8th day of the campaign.

Free Fatherland bloc

Visit to Kotayk province

-Byureghavan (11:00)

-Nor Hachn (12:30)

-Yeghvard (14:00)

-Party members will hold press conference in Davitashen park at 20:00

Bright Armenia party

-Yerevan, Shengavit administrative district, Garegin Nzhdeh square (11:00)

National-Democratic Axis party

-Visit to Tavush and Gegharkunik provinces

-Gavar (13:00)

-Vardenis (16:00)

-Martuni (18:00)

-Dilijan (13:00)

-Ijevan (16:00)

-Noyemberyan, Berd (18:00)

Sovereign Armenia party

Visit to Aragatsotn province

-Ashtarak (16:00)

-Will return to Yerevan to hold the campaign at Ajapnyak administrative district

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Ararat province

-Ayntap (10:00)

-Masis (10:30)

-Arevshat (11:30)

-Verin Artashat (12:10)

-Poqr Vedi (13:00)

-Vedi (15:00)

-Ararat (15:30)

-Avshar (16:20)

-Vosketap (16:50)

-Artashat (18:30)

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Armavir province

-Etchmiadzin (12:40)

-Metsamor (15:30)

-Karakert (17:00)

-Armavir (18:00)

-Will return to Yerevan to hold the campaign at the Garegin Nzhdeh square (19:30)

Armenian National Congress party

Visit to Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces

-Kaghs (13:00)

-Noratus (18:00)

Alliance With Honor

-Press conference at 12:00 by Fatherland party member Arsen Babayan