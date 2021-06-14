Armenia election campaign: Day 8
YEREVAN, JUNE 14, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.
The campaign will last until June 18.
25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.
ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 8th day of the campaign.
Free Fatherland bloc
Visit to Kotayk province
-Byureghavan (11:00)
-Nor Hachn (12:30)
-Yeghvard (14:00)
-Party members will hold press conference in Davitashen park at 20:00
Bright Armenia party
-Yerevan, Shengavit administrative district, Garegin Nzhdeh square (11:00)
National-Democratic Axis party
-Visit to Tavush and Gegharkunik provinces
-Gavar (13:00)
-Vardenis (16:00)
-Martuni (18:00)
-Dilijan (13:00)
-Ijevan (16:00)
-Noyemberyan, Berd (18:00)
Sovereign Armenia party
Visit to Aragatsotn province
-Ashtarak (16:00)
-Will return to Yerevan to hold the campaign at Ajapnyak administrative district
Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Visit to Ararat province
-Ayntap (10:00)
-Masis (10:30)
-Arevshat (11:30)
-Verin Artashat (12:10)
-Poqr Vedi (13:00)
-Vedi (15:00)
-Ararat (15:30)
-Avshar (16:20)
-Vosketap (16:50)
-Artashat (18:30)
“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan
Visit to Armavir province
-Etchmiadzin (12:40)
-Metsamor (15:30)
-Karakert (17:00)
-Armavir (18:00)
-Will return to Yerevan to hold the campaign at the Garegin Nzhdeh square (19:30)
Armenian National Congress party
Visit to Kotayk and Gegharkunik provinces
-Kaghs (13:00)
-Noratus (18:00)
Alliance With Honor
-Press conference at 12:00 by Fatherland party member Arsen Babayan