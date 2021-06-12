Armenia records 88 new cases of COVID-19, 120 recoveries

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. 88 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 223.643, the ministry of healthcare reports.

120 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 215.118.

The death toll has risen to 4482 (no death cases have been registered in the past one day).

3542 COVID-19 tests were conducted on June 12.

The number of active cases 2950.

The number of people who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 1093 (1 new case).