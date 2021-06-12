Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Vladimir Putin on Russia Day

YEREVAN, JUNE 12, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated RF President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, the congratulatory message reads, in part:

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

I cordially congratulate you and the brotherly people of Russia on your country’s national holiday – Russia Day.

In Russia’s modern history, June 12 marks your country’s fundamental political and socio-economic achievements and its continuously strengthened standing and role in the international arena.

The strong ties of allied partnership between Armenia and Russia are being consistently developed as underpinned by the reciprocated strive for building multifaceted interaction on the basis of our two peoples’ centuries-old friendship.

I am convinced that the Armenian-Russian interstate relations will continue to develop along the lines of allied partnership in the best interest of our two nations and for the sake of regional stability and security.

Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich,

On this festive day, I wish you good health and further success in your responsible position, as well as wellbeing and prosperity - to the people of Russia.”