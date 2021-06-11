Armenia denies announcment of Azerbaijani MoD about firing at Azerbaijani positions

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia rejects the announcement of the Azerbaijani side that the Armenian forces allegedly opened fire in their direction, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MoD Armenia.

''The Azerbaijani defense ministry issued a statement that allegedly the Armenian forces opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions, which is another disinformation'', the Armenian Defense Ministry said.

According to the MoD Armenia, the Armenian units did not fire at the military positions of Azerbaijan, but took measures to stop the engineering works carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the bordering area with Armenia.

The Defense Ministry of Armenia informed that on June 11 the Azerbaijani armed forces once again attempted to carry out engineering works in a bordering area in Kut village of Gegharkunik Province. The Armenian armed forces took counter-measures, forcing the Azerbaijani side to stop the engineering works.