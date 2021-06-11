Military Insurance Fund allocates compensation for families of 16 another fallen servicemen

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The Military Insurance Fund of Armenia has released a report on the number of its beneficiaries as of June 11.

In a statement, the Fund said the number of its beneficiaries has changed, and accordingly families of 16 other fallen soldiers and one disabled serviceman have received compensations.

The total number of the beneficiaries of the Fund has reached 3803, 416 of whom became beneficiaries before the 2020 Artsakh war.

Families of fallen or missing servicemen receive a lump sum of 10 million drams, and receive a monthly 200,000-300,000 drams for the next 20 years.

Disabled servicemen receive a lump sum of 5 million drams and then a monthly 100,000-200,000 drams for the next 20 years.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan