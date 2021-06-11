Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 June

Artsakh continues searching for MIAs

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Emergency Service told Armenpress.

So far, a total of 1567 bodies have been retrieved from battle zones.

 

