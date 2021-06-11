Artsakh continues searching for MIAs
YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh continue the search operations for the bodies of fallen or missing servicemen in Jrakan (Jabrayil) region, the State Emergency Service told Armenpress.
So far, a total of 1567 bodies have been retrieved from battle zones.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
