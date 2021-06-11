LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-21

LONDON, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 June:

The price of aluminum stood at $2448.50, copper price stood at $9904.50, lead price stood at $2195.00, nickel price stood at $18117.00, tin price stood at $31240.00, zinc price stood at $3017.00, molybdenum price up by 2.25% to $37038.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.