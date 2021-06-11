LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-21
LONDON, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 June:
The price of aluminum stood at $2448.50, copper price stood at $9904.50, lead price stood at $2195.00, nickel price stood at $18117.00, tin price stood at $31240.00, zinc price stood at $3017.00, molybdenum price up by 2.25% to $37038.00, cobalt price stood at $42535.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.10.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 4
09:00, 06.09.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 3
- 09:08 European Stocks - 10-06-21
- 09:07 US stocks up - 10-06-21
- 09:07 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-06-21
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 10-06-21
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 10-06-21
- 09:01 Electronic voting for Armenia’s early parliamentary elections kicks off
- 09:00 Armenia election campaign: Day 5
- 06.10-19:50 Shootout on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Armenian side suffers no casualties
- 06.10-18:54 Philip Reeker reaffirms U.S. position on necessity to withdraw Azerbaijani forces from Armenian border
- 06.10-18:14 Philip Reeker hopes upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be democratic, free and fair
- 06.10-17:39 Let’s weave kindness: The “Power of one dram” initiative is one year old.
- 06.10-17:36 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-06-21
- 06.10-17:35 Asian Stocks - 10-06-21
- 06.10-16:35 ECHR approves Armenia’s request, says interim measures against Azerbaijan should remain in force
- 06.10-16:31 Putin-Biden summit to take place at Geneva’s Villa La Grange on June 16
- 06.10-15:28 US Acting Assistant Secretary of State pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims at Yerevan memorial
- 06.10-15:01 Prosecutor’s Office committed to ensuring legitimacy of June 20 elections – Davtyan tells CIS observer mission
- 06.10-14:56 ‘We will try not to make a wrong decision’ –Armenian National Congress party chair on possible cooperation in parliament
- 06.10-14:46 Caretaker high-tech minister visits Tumo Center for Creative Technologies
- 06.10-13:13 Albanian Parliament votes to impeach President
- 06.10-12:43 Armenian caretaker PM, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State highlight key role of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship
- 06.10-12:31 Armenian President congratulates Portuguese counterpart on National Day
- 06.10-12:28 Freedom House calls on Armenian political parties to refrain from violent and hateful rhetoric during election period
- 06.10-12:09 Armenian MP hands over letter to US Acting Assistant Secretary proposing to impose sanctions on Azerbaijani leadership
- 06.10-11:28 Armenia’s caretaker economy minister receives Iranian Ambassador
12:56, 06.05.2021
Viewed 1673 times Azerbaijan’s attempts to carry out fortification works in territory of Armenia prevented – Defense Ministry
19:23, 06.08.2021
Viewed 1669 times Pashinyan ready to exchange his son with POWs kept in Azerbaijan
19:02, 06.04.2021
Viewed 1426 times The bulk of arms imports took place after the Velvet Revolution – Pashinyan
11:43, 06.08.2021
Viewed 1373 times Armenia to receive 51 fully equipped ambulances from Japan
11:14, 06.04.2021
Viewed 1191 times Armenian human rights advocates publish videos about unidentified possible captives