Armenia election campaign: Day 5

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. The electoral campaign for the June 20 snap parliamentary elections officially launched in Armenia on June 7.

The campaign will last until June 18.

25 political forces – 21 parties and 4 blocs, are participating in the elections.

ARMENPRESS presents the schedule of the visits of the political forces on the 5th day of the campaign.

Bright Armenia party led by Chairman Edmon Marukyan

-Yerevan, in front of Isahakyan statue at 11:00

Sovereign Armenia party

Visit to Aragatsotn and Shirak provinces

-Talin, Arteni, Maralik, Artik and Gyumri

“5165 national conservative movement” party

Visit to Gegharkunik province

-Martuni, Gavar

Civil Contract party led by caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

Visit to Tavush province

-Dilijan (10:30)

-Berd, Berdavan, Noyemberyan, Achajur and Ijevan

Free Fatherland bloc

Visit to Lori province

-Tashir (12:00), Stepanavan, Alaverdi

-Bloc member Arshak Sadoyan will give press conference at 20:00

“Armenia” bloc led by 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan

Visit to Kotayk province

-Yeghvard (11:00)

-Nor Hachn, Abovyan and Charentsavan

-Erebuni administrative district of Yerevan (19:00)

Armenian National Congress party

-Political tour at 20:00 starting from Saryak park, Yerevan

“Zartonk” party

-Kentron administrative district, Yerevan (09:00)

“Our Home Is Armenia” party

-Campaign will start outside the National Academy of Sciences at 13:00

European Party of Armenia

-Press conference by MP candidate Tigran Khzmalyan