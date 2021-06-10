Shootout on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – Armenian side suffers no casualties

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces once again tried to carry out engineering works in the border part of the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia on June 10.

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces took counter-measures, forcing to stop the works, in response to which the Azerbaijani side opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions. The Armenian border guards retaliated. The Armenian side suffered no casualties, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.