Philip Reeker hopes upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia will be democratic, free and fair

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Justice Minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan received the delegation led by Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker on June 10, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Justice Ministry.

Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Lynne Tracy also attended the meeting. Rustam Badasyan welcomed the visit of the high-ranking U.S. official to Armenia and said that it shows the close cooperation between the governments of the two countries. The Minister thanked the U.S. government for supporting the democratic agenda of Armenia.

Philip Reeker thanked for the meeting, highlighted the cooperation with the Justice Ministry of Armenia for strengthening rule of law and noted that he has visited Armenia for getting familiarized with the challenges facing the country resulted by the pandemic and the tragic developments of 2020.

During the conversation the American official assessed the early parliamentary elections of 2018 impressive and hoped that the upcoming elections will also be democratic, free and fair.